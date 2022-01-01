Column: 2021, a year of hard work

Not only will these investments improve our daily lives — they will create millions of new jobs along the way.

Now, as we create new jobs and grow our economy, we have to ensure that every American can share in the prosperity. That means rebuilding our economy in a way that benefits the middle class — the backbone of our country and our communities. I was proud to help advance the Build Back Better Act in Congress, which will support middle class families by cutting the household costs. This package is awaiting action in the Senate.

From child and elder care, health care, prescription drugs, education and housing — middle class families have been forced to bear the brunt of rising costs. With the Build Back Better Act, we can ensure that folks in the middle can survive and thrive. I’ll keep working to get these priorities over the finish line.

While I’m proud of our work on these important bills, it’s only part of the work we’ve done in 2021. With 7,500 miles traveled across Northwest and Central Illinois, nearly 27,000 emails, phone calls and letters responded to and 215 events across our communities, my team and I are making good on our promise to show up, work hard and get results. In fact, we were even recognized by the Congressional Management Foundation as the No. 1 Democratic office for constituent services. In 2022, my final year serving our community in Congress, we’ll continue to put Illinois families first each and every day.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat, represents the 17th District of Illinois, which includes the Quad-Cities.

