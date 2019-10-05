The genealogy of the steamboat, Belle of Louisville, began in 1914 when she came out as a packet boat named Idlewild.
The boat was renamed the Avalon in 1948 and sold in 1950 to Steamer Avalon, Inc. She was purchased in 1962 to become an excursion boat, the Belle of Louisville. Her home portwas Louisville, Ky., on the Ohio River.
On April 31, 1963, she ran her first annual race with the Delta Queen at Louisville.
The race has become an annual event known as the Great Steamboat Race. The race is part of the Kentucky Derby Festival. It takes place the Wednesday before the first Saturday of May, three days before the Kentucky Derby.
The race runs the span of the Ohio River between Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind. The distance is 14 miles, with boats averaging a speed of 7 mph. In 1963, the Delta Queen won.
The Belle won in 1966. As the winner, the Belle received the Golden Antlers, which remained with the boat until the next race.
By 1967, the Belle’s boilers had become inefficient. She could not possibly win the race that year. But she had the winner’s trophy horns from the 1966 race.
So, the crew of the Belle of Louisville, knowing it would lose the race, set out to have some fun with the Greene Line people who owned the Delta Queen.
The Greene Line group had a morbid superstition about blue paint, according to Capt. Alan Bates and Captain Clarke Hawley in their book “The Excursion Boat Story Moonlite at 8:30.”
None was ever used on their boats. The trophy horns were bright with gold paint and showered glitter. During the race, some of the Belle’s crew painted the horns blue with quick-drying lacquer to ready them for formal presentation to the winner.
“Nobody ever confessed to this crime but everybody on the Belle had a good laugh about it,” said the book.
In 1968, the Belle underwent extensive rebuilding. She was lengthened and new boilers were installed. She still had the original Rees high-pressure engines installed at Pittsburgh when she came out as the Idlewild.
The pilot house still had the Idlewild’s original seven-foot maple wheel. The Belle also has a steam-powered steering system operated with a brass stick that sits in front of the wheel. The boat is steered as it would have been over 100 years ago. Steam under pressure provides the energy to turn the paddles, as in the past.
In 1970, Capt. Hawley became master, working with the boat’s master manager. Previously, when the boat was the Avalon, he took her on tramping trips to 17 states on eight rivers.
In 2002, the Belle of Cincinnati “initially won” the race but was disqualified when it was found that it was diesel powered and thus not a steamboat. In 2008, the Belle of Louisville arrived at the finish line ahead of the Delta Queen, but because the Belle turned before it got to its turnaround buoy, the Queen was given the victory. It was the Queen’s last race.
Over the years the Belle of Louisville won 22 races; the Queen had 20 wins, according to Wikipedia. The Louisville’s winning record compared to the Queen’s larger size and more powerful engine has helped fuel the unproven speculation that the race is predetermined.
The Belle of Cincinnati took the Delta Queen’s place.
In 2009, the format for the race added tasks that the crews must perform for points prior to the race. Since the Cincinnati is a diesel it is required to travel further in the race. The antlers are now silver.
The American Queen competed in 2012, in a three-way race with the Louisville and Cincinnati. The Queen came in second. The American Duchess competed in 2018, in a three-way race with the Cincinnati and Louisville, finishing first.
In 2010 I went to the Ironman Louisville to watch my son race. The Belle of Louisville was sitting at the wharf near where the race began in the water. I snapped her picture.