Apollo 11 made a blazing dive through the earth’s atmosphere on July 24, 1969 headed for home. The spaceship hit the warm Polynesian waters at 2:50 p.m. EDT, according to the Daily Dispatch.
The touchdown zone was 950 miles southwest of Hawaii. The spaceship was returning from the moon.
Apollo 11 had been launched by a Saturn V rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Merrill Island, Fla., on July 16, 1969, headed for the moon. Now, after the successful moon landing, the three astronauts, Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Mike Collins, were returning.
They had jettisoned the lunar module, Eagle, before they performed the maneuvers that propelled the command module, Columbia, out of the last of its 30 lunar orbits onto a trajectory back to earth.
“President (Richard) Nixon waited on the bridge of the carrier, USS Hornet to congratulate the astronauts on their adventure, in which Armstrong and Aldrin became the first men to set foot on the moon,” said the Dispatch. Hazy skies prevented the president and others from seeing the splashdown. It also was dawn there.
On landing, Apollo 11 turned upside down in the three- to six-foot waves. The astronauts inflated flotation bags to right it. Meanwhile, helicopters and other aircraft were flying overhead.
As the carrier steamed toward the bobbing spaceship, a frogman, Navy Lt. Clancey Hatleberg, 25, climbed into a rubber raft. “He wore a pea-green biological suit with a gas mask-like face device,” the newspaper account said.
He opened the hatch of the spaceship, tossed in three garments like his own, nicknamed BIG suits, and closed the hatch. (BIG stands for biological isolation garments.) Scientists were concerned that crewmembers may have brought pathogens back from the moon.
Hatleberg sprayed the hatch area with an iodized disinfectant to kill germs. The disinfectant was sodium hypochlorite, a chemical otherwise known as bleach.
Thirty-five minutes after landing, the astronauts stepped into the orange rubber raft in their strange suits. Disinfectant was sprayed on their suits. Using big mittens, they rubbed it in front, back, under the arms, top of the head and feet. The hatch was sprayed again and rubbed down.
A helicopter picked up the men and brought them to the carrier. A small truck hooked onto the chopper and pulled it, with the astronauts inside, to an elevator, which lowered them to the hangar deck.
The astronauts stepped off the helicopter and walked the 12 steps to the 35-foot Airstream trailer which was to be the Mobile Quarantine Facility (MQF). They waved to the NASA crowd and Navy personnel on board.
Welcoming them were Dr. William Carpentier, NASA physician, and John Hirasake, NASA engineer. Both had volunteered to be isolated with the astronauts. They would be quarantined for 16 days.
A C-141 jet transport flew the MQF to Ellington Air Force Base in Houston so they could go to the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston. At the same time, mission control center in Houston broke out small American flags.
A large group of white mice had gone along on the moon trip. If the mice lived, everything would be fine. The mice did not display any ill effects. The astronauts were released from quarantine on Aug. 10, 1969.
“The attempt to achieve a manned lunar landing by 1970 was launched on a wave of popular emotion. The sting of Russia’s early space triumphs was still fresh: people were in the mood for a dramatic thrust to assert American superiority,” said the Dispatch.
As John F. Kennedy said, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that challenge is, one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win."