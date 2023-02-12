Who’s your Valentine? That question can cause a grade schooler to be crippled with fear and cause great angst over the selection of which Valentine card should go to which classmate. I know there are many who don’t experience Valentine anxiety and are able to address cards willy-nilly, without any thought to what the silly sentiment is. I also realize there are those who are so self-confident they have no problem addressing everyone as their Valentine, but then there are those who have to make it a complicated process. Those who read way too much into everything. Those who overthink. I am most familiar with “those” people, because I am one of those.

St. Valentine’s identity and history is confusing and incomplete. In fact, there may have been two different people who were actually St. Valentine. The most widely known stories of his history are that he was a priest who performed marriages for lovers who were not allowed to be legally wed. There was a law against marriage because being married might interfere with the number of soldiers who would be available for war. He was then imprisoned and befriended his jailer. His jailer had a blind daughter, St. Valentine helped her with lessons by reading to her.

He found that he was to be executed, and the night before he died, he wrote her a note thanking her for being part of his life and signed it, “Your Valentine.” Thus giving the first Valentine. As the story goes, word spread of the note and others began writing letters to people they loved and cherished, creating the tradition of sending Valentines.

It seems appropriate that St. Valentine’s exact history is confusing because if love is anything, it is often confusing. It’s not unusual to have difficulty describing why we love who we love. Do we rationally choose to love somebody or are we forced to by Cupid’s arrow? Some people swear that the person they love isn’t a person who matches a preconceived idea of what that person would be like, as if they put a square cookie on a baking sheet and it came out of the oven as a heart. For other people love is a sure thing, as sure as rain falling in thunderstorms.

What attracts us to certain people? Do some people simply draw our attention? Are we captivated by an aura surrounding them, as was said of Daisy in "The Great Gatsby," “Her face was sad and lovely with bright things in it, bright eyes and a bright passionate mouth, but there was an excitement in her voice that men who had cared for her found difficult to forget: a singing compulsion, a whispered “Listen,” a promise that she had done gay, exciting things just a while since and that there were gay, exciting things hovering in the next hour.”

Is it a person’s eyes which first draw us in? Some might be attracted by eyes that are bright with excitement, others by eyes that are soulful and mysterious. Perhaps a welcoming smile encourages interaction with a person. Some will say it’s chemistry, or pheromones, or being bitten by the love bug.

Whatever it is that causes us to love one another, deserves to be celebrated! To me, the most important thing about love is that it is made known. Love hidden and secret is a solitary emotion, love shared can change one’s world. Let those you love and cherish know about it, make sure they know the impact they have had on your life. Let it be known. Always. Sign it, Your Valentine.