Anne VandeMoortel: Fear of ruining memory of book by others points of view

Words on a page have an effect on me. Words on a page have an effect on you. Although we are reading identical words, the meaning to each of us will not be identical. As with everything else in life, reading is about perspective. A reader’s past experiences will determine how the written words are interpreted. A writer will describe something that is being compared to the dark, cool water on a summer day. If you, the reader, live in Greece your mind might picture a brilliant shade of blue. If you live between the Mississippi and the Rock rivers you’ll probably think more of a brownish green. It's about your personal point of view.

A friend was recently telling me that she joined a book club. I questioned why she would want to. Won’t you want to keep the memory of the book as you read it rather than have it spoiled by another’s point of view? Although I love reading and getting suggestions of which books to read from other people, I don’t have any desire to discuss the books with others. I enjoy that reading is a solitary activity. I can get lost in the story, involved with the characters I like best, and try to guess the plot line as I turn the pages. I believe the words written on the page are meant for me, to be the story that coincides with my perspective. I haven’t wanted to join a book club because I don’t want to hear someone else’s opinion of the book. I don’t mind that they have a different opinion than I, but I don’t want my storyline ruined by their interpretation.

Perhaps my aversion to discussing books I have read comes from a distinct memory of a high school English class. We were studying poetry. I am an extremely literal person and was annoyed with the lesson. I was being taught that all of the words and the lines of the poems had meanings that went beyond the words on the surface. With great frustration, I raised my hand and pouted, “But how are we to know that the writer isn’t really talking about the lavender curtains? Maybe sometimes a curtain is simply a curtain and the writer is watching this class and laughing because we are trying to make it into a mysterious veil to a different realm. It might just be a curtain!”

From there on I wanted to keep the joy, fright, thrill, and adventure I experienced while reading to myself. Reading is an emotional experience for me. When I let myself feel what the characters are experiencing I get to live a different life. I get to be stronger and braver within the pages of a book when I feel weak and afraid in my own existence. I get to make people laugh and feel loved when I become the heroine I’m holding in my hands. I am able to take risks and bemoan the fact that once again, the woman being chased chooses to climb a metal fire escape to the rooftop while wearing heels. One of the things I like about closing the back cover on a book is being able to ruminate over the facts and feelings brought to me by the story. I fear losing that if I were to share it with a club of other readers.

My problem is: the day after my friend joined a book club and I expressed why I wouldn’t want to, I was invited to join one also. It’s January, and I don’t think straight in January. I agreed to join.