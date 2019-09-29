Today is Michaelmas. Not something you’ll find on your calendar, but, in its time, celebrated as one of the four “parting days” which quartered the year into seasons.
The seasons are three-month periods distinguished by alternations between hot and cold, wet and dry. The transitions between them have become more fluid in our time and extremes appear to have become the norm. Some years, spring might last just a week and autumn, a whole day. If it weren’t for seasonal sales campaigns we might lose track of them altogether.
We are currently at the beginning of autumn, a season we define by two different methods: astronomical or meteorological. The former depends on the position of the sun in relation to the earth. The latter is based on a 12-month calendar and the annual temperature cycle.
Astronomical autumn began last Monday at 2:50 a.m. Central Daylight Time (or 1:50 a.m. in what we daylight saving time skeptics like to call God’s Time). The precise moment is different each year, falling somewhere between Sept. 20 and Sept. 23 and is averaged for each time zone. This year, the weather took a fall-like turn Monday, right on cue.
Meteorological autumn started earlier, back on Sept. 1. It will end at winter’s onset on Dec. 1. For astronomers, winter’s official start will be sometime during the 10 p.m. news on Saturday, Dec. 21. The TV meteorologist will give you details.
Neither method is exact. Our calendar divides the year into 365 days, but there are always a few hours left over. We make up for this by adding an extra day in Leap Years. (Even then, there are a few seconds left unaccounted for.) That means that starting times for equinoxes and solstices have some wobble. They can occur somewhere within a span of about two days.
This imprecision is the result of humans trying to lock nature into our measurements of time. It will never be completely successful. Even the simple system of calendar and temperature cycle will come to grief as the earth warms up. We may have to change to something like the Hindu calendar, which has six seasons, accommodating the monsoon and early winter.
Things were simpler back in the Medieval era, when theologians parceled out our days instead of those pesky, evidence-insistent scientists. Each season (or quarter) began on a Holy Day of Obligation and today’s Michaelmas (pronounced Mikkle-mas) was one. It marked the start of the harvest as well as the first session of the school year.
The other Quarter Days were Christmas (Dec. 25), Lady Day (the Annunciation, March 25), and Midsummer (St John the Baptist, June 24). These were convenient times for hiring workers, starting new school terms, or -- of overriding importance -- paying rents and debts.
The Scots had their own set of Quarter Days: Candlemas (the Feast of the Purification of Mary, Feb. 2), Whitsunday (Feast of the Holy Spirit, May 15), Lammas (St. Peter’s Release from Prison, Aug. 1) and Martinmas (Feat of St. Martin, the Bishop, Nov. 11).
These days and dates were set before 1582, when Pope Gregory XIII introduced the calendar that we follow today. While this new system was closely aligned to astronomical fact, it threw the religious calendar off by a week or more. So we live with a lingering confusion about it all.
Today, if you encounter Michaelmas at all, it will be in Shakespeare’s “Merry Wives of Windsor” or “Henry IV, Part One,” along with prose and poetry of antique age or inspiration.
Michael was heaven’s great warrior, the archangel who led the defeat of Satan. His name in Hebrew means “Who is like God?” Although Michaelmas is lost to the secular world, it remains on the Catholic and Episcopal calendar today as the Feast of Saints Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael, all angels of Biblical standing.
Michaelmas statted fading from our consciousness about three centuries ago, as the Enlightenment began to take hold. In its time, it was a major feast and popular day.
As the turkey is to Thanksgiving, so was the goose to Michaelmas. Blackberries and a plain, sweet bread, St. Michael’s Bannock, were also part of the principal meal. Michaelmas daisies were on the table, along with a pie containing a ring. The one who found it was destined for an early marriage.
The Enlightenment loosened religion’s grip on pivotal dates. Some feast days have lingered into our secular times -- Christmas and Easter are exemplars -- but Michaelmas is confined to the liturgical ordo. It’s only revisited when columnists cast about for an innocuous subject in these angry times.