With all of the unhappy news coming out of Washington, it’s pretty easy to get to feeling down about things. There is, however, some very uplifting news. It’s just that we need to look elsewhere for it.
The elsewhere this past week has been Ethiopia, a country that few Americans pay any attention to, though one many of us at Augustana College follow with interest because we have a growing number of international students from Ethiopia, including two in one of the classes I am currently teaching.
So what happened in Ethiopia a few days ago? Well, actually it happened in Oslo, Norway, where it was announced that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will receive this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.
Upon hearing the news, he tweeted (President Donald Trump is not the only world leader to use Twitter):
“I am humbled by the decision of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. My deepest gratitude to all committed and working for peace. This award is for Ethiopia and the African continent. We shall prosper in peace!”
He was recognized for bringing a peaceful end to a border war with neighboring Eritrea that had lasted for 20 years, and resulted in the loss of more than 70,000 lives. He has also played a key role in helping resolve a political crisis in neighboring Sudan.
Abiy’s domestic policies have also brought a new era of hope in a country that had long suffered from repression. Prior to his becoming prime minister, rival politicians often were either exiled or imprisoned. One of his first acts as prime minister was to release political prisoners from Ethiopia’s notorious prisons.
He also brought a style of leadership that was unheard of in Ethiopia, holding “listening rallies” and town hall meetings. “In a democratic system,” he stated, “the government allows citizens to express their ideas freely without fear.”
You have free articles remaining.
In a country that had often been patriarchal, he made clear his commitment to gender equality by appointing women to half of the positions in his cabinet. The country’s first female Supreme Court chief was recently sworn in.
Ethiopia is a country with some rich resources. Coffee Arabica, the most widely grown variety of coffee today, originated in Ethiopia, where the cool, shady forests of the highlands provide an ideal environment for growing this variety. Some of the best coffee beans for gourmet varieties of coffee are grown in Ethiopia.
But though rich in natural resources, Ethiopia is a country with some huge problems. Notwithstanding the fact that Ethiopian coffee farmers produce some of the best coffee beans grown anywhere in the world, they receive a mere pittance for their beans, only a small fraction of what connoisseurs of fine coffee pay for gourmet cups of coffee brewed from beans raised in Ethiopia.
Though literacy rates are increasing, fewer than half of Ethiopians age 15 and older can read and write. Per capita income, though slowly growing, is still scarcely more than $2,000 a year.
The unemployment rate is nearly 20 percent. Nearly a third of the population lives below the poverty line, many trying to exist on less than a dollar a day. The infant mortality rate is 48.3 deaths per 1,000 live births, life expectancy at birth 63 years.
Yet, things are getting better. The literacy rate has nearly doubled in the last 20 years. As the result of local initiatives such a farmer cooperatives, and national efforts such as trademarking, coffee farmers are getting more for their beans today than was the case just a few years ago. As a result, as noted, per capita income is slowly increasing.
And so there is hope -- hope that is exponentially increasing as the result of a visionary prime minister who is ushering in a new era of freedom and inclusivity.
The Nobel Peace Prize Commission is to be commended for recognizing Abiy’s contributions to peace and a better future for his country, an award that might well inspire others to follow in his footsteps.