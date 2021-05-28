Column: Supreme concerns

That expanded the court’s conservative majority to 6-3, which likely explains last week’s decision to hear a Mississippi case that directly challenges the court’s 1973 ruling legalizing most abortions.

Meanwhile, some liberal groups have sought to exert public pressure on the 82-year-old Breyer, the court’s longest serving Democratic appointee, to step aside while Biden enjoys a Senate majority likely to ratify his choice of a successor. Breyer, by all reports, is resisting.

He has named law clerks for next year’s court session, rejecting a way retiring justices sometimes signal their impending departure. And he said he isn’t concerned about ensuring his replacement by a similarly minded Democratic appointee.

In a recent lecture at Harvard Law School, Breyer said it is important for justices to shed any trace of partisanship, noting that once they take their oath, “They are loyal to the rule of law, not to the political party that helped to secure their appointment.”

But while it is easy to understand why someone who feels in full command of his intellectual capacities would resist retirement, Breyer’s position ignores the political realities. By remaining, he stands to increase the possibility of the court moving even further to the right.