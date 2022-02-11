Tags
Bob Ontiveros, businessman and philanthropist, has died
Many alumni, parents and other supporters of Alleman High School refer to the past two years as "heartbreaking" for the Catholic institution.
CAMBRIDGE — A former Geneseo teacher is facing a prison term for the dissemination of child pornography following his plea to the charge Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court.
A former Moline Police officer was charged with shooting a gun at two people in an alley. Two years and 145 days later, he was sentenced to 150 days in prison.
First Honor Roll
Former KWQC-TV6 news anchor Gary Metivier announced Monday he is dropping his bid to run as a Republican for the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
An 18-year-old was in the Scott County Jail on Sunday, charged with a multitude of violations related to a car chase, a crash, a foot pursuit and an assault, records show.
An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill this week being pushed by the city of Davenport to amend state law to help cities shut down nuisance bars for safety concerns.
Davenport Police arrested a parolee from the Iowa Department of Corrections early Friday after he allegedly fired a gun at someone in the 5300 block of North Linwood Avenue.
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — An Orion couple will be allowed to keep up to 10 cats — seven more than the existing Orion ordinance calls for — according to a Henry County Circuit Court ruling by Judge Dana McReynolds on Tuesday.
