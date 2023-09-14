Are you in search of a spacious residence that won't break the bank? Look no further, as this home might just be the one you've been waiting for! 5 bedrooms, a generously sized living room, a large family room, a formal dining area, and a spacious eat-in kitchen, this home has it all and more. Step outside to discover a welcoming front porch, an extra side porch, and a deck complete with a fire pit. Plus, there's a convenient shed for all your outdoor maintenance needs. This home truly offers an abundance of space and comfort at an affordable price!