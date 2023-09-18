Come check out this beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Rapid City, Illinois. This home has numerous updates and ready to be moved in to. Some of the updates include new shingles, siding, updated electrical, new furnace and air, new appliances, new flooring throughout, new fixtures and ceiling fans, replacement windows, fresh paint throughout, and new cabinets and backsplash. Moving outside you'll find a large back yard, a concrete patio, and a large 2 car garage with an upstairs. The Garage will have a new door installed the 2nd week of August. Come book your showing today.