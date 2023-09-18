Welcome to this immaculate 4 bed/2.5 bath home in the coveted Wildwood addition of Moline, close to schools, shopping, and restaurants! Nearly every room in the home has either been remodeled or painted, with beautiful new flooring throughout the main level. With a finished four-seasons porch with a built-in bar in the back of the home, you'll find an elite level of privacy looking out into your wooded lot, with an outside deck in the back as well. Along with four large bedrooms and a massive living room with a beautiful fireplace, you will also find a partially finished basement with a roomy rec room. 3-car garage, and the sellers are leaving behind a deep freezer, home gym equipment, and leftover flooring, paint, and other materials for the new owner!