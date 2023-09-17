Don't miss viewing this 5 bedroom & 2 bathroom home that sits right behind John Deere Middle School in Moline. It features: 4 bedrooms with 1 additional non conforming pass-through room, 2 bathrooms, a large kitchen for cooking with a dishwasher for cleaning, a large fenced in yard, a 2 car detached garage, and a unfinished basement for storage. It was recently just renovated with a fresh coat of paint - inside & out, new vinyl plank flooring, a new roof put on the garage, a added bedroom to the main level, new updated bathrooms , a massive tree that was removed (which hung over the house), improved landscaping, resurfaced kitchen cabinets & new countertops, and to top it off - all appliances stay! This home will sell fast!