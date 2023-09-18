Say yes to the address! This welcoming ranch boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. A VAST FINISHED BASEMENT with laundry room and tiled shower! MANY UPDATES THROUGHOUT: new paint throughout, super clean, NEW ROOF will be put on prior to close! Only a block from the Mississippi river, yet NO flood insurance needed. The backyard is fenced-in and offers a large patio with a walkway to the garage with loft storage. Close to the elementary school, river and bike path! Don't miss your chance to make this one your new HOME!