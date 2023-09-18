This beautifully updated home is located on a cul de sac in Bettendorf that screams peace and quiet. Features an open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring throughout the main floor. Luxury white kitchen with quartz countertops, ceramic backsplash, stainless appliances with a gas range/oven and a beverage fridge. Custom banquet seating in front of the large bay window allows for so much natural light. Custom woodwork on the wall in the dining room, which overlooks the backyard and patio. Original stone fireplace in the living room has been converted to gas. Renovated lower level includes built-in cabinets surrounding the wood burning fireplace, updated ceiling in the rec room, den/office space with sliding farm door, 4th bedroom and large laundry room. Remaining large, 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, each with double closets. Fresh paint throughout with brand new carpet 2023. Both the upstairs bath and master bath have been remodeled.