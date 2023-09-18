Fyre Lake home with 0.77 acre double lot, brand new house & shed roof, two decks, 12 x 10 storage shed, eat in kitchen, office/den area, heated garage with 8 x 20 workshop, rec room with bar (could be converted into a 4th bedroom), and more! Updates per seller: Brand New House Roof '23, Brand New Shed Roof '23, New A-Coil '22, New Furnace '22, New Geo Thermal Water Heater '13, Remodeled Kitchen '04, New Siding '02, New Windows '02, New Carpet '02
3 Bedroom Home in Sherrard - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cozy cabin/cottage on 1.3 acres on the Mississippi River between Rapid City and Hampton. Leased from the Army Corps of Engineers for $3,220 a …
Say yes to the address! This welcoming ranch boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. A VAST FINISHED BASEMENT with laundry room and tiled show…
2 bedroom home for sale with a potential for 3rd bedroom upstairs. This property needs work, would be a good investment property. Large kitche…
Imagine strolling this 12.5 wooded acreage to find a trickling creek, open spaces for recreational activities, and wooded groves to observe na…
New Listing in Geneseo is looking for its new owner. 3 bedrooms,1 bath, formal dining room. hardwood floors on main level. property is being s…