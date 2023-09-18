Fyre Lake home with 0.77 acre double lot, brand new house & shed roof, two decks, 12 x 10 storage shed, eat in kitchen, office/den area, heated garage with 8 x 20 workshop, rec room with bar (could be converted into a 4th bedroom), and more! Updates per seller: Brand New House Roof '23, Brand New Shed Roof '23, New A-Coil '22, New Furnace '22, New Geo Thermal Water Heater '13, Remodeled Kitchen '04, New Siding '02, New Windows '02, New Carpet '02