*Any and all offers to be submitted by Monday, 9/18/23 by 5pm.* WOW! Great house under $150k! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath single story home. Partially finished basement with 3rd bedroom and full bath. Fantastic front porch and enclosed back porch. Super nice, large, flat, fully fenced-in backyard and a large 2 car 24x24 detached garage. This home is in great condition and has been very well maintained. Same owner for 4 decades. Beautiful hardwood floors in living and dining room. Gorgeous wood trim, updated bath. Expandable walk up attic. New roof 2012, basement waterproofing 2014, new windows 2015, water heater 2023 and upstairs bedrooms carpets 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $147,500
