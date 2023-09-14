See MLS #QC4245097. Multi use property, great opportunity, can be used as residential or commercial. 1.5 story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, 2 car detached garage (recently used as storage/office, overhead door has been removed and would need to be reinstalled to be a functioning garage, was at one time heated and cooled), garage is in the process of being repaired. Property could be duplexed as it has upper lower ingress egress. Commercial zoned Neighborhood Center see associated docs for specific use types, could be office or retail. Property is in very good condition for this price range. Easy to show.