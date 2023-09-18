Tucked back in a well established Moline neighborhood you'll find this gorgeous brick ranch. Located near a dead end, you'll have peace and quiet with the beauty of mature trees, landscaping, and endless garden opportunities. Everything is conveniently located on one level and the floor plan is very spacious and functional. There is a large attached 2 car garage with additional storage. Lots of updates have been made to the home, both cosmetic and mechanical, but it still showcases the beauty and charm of the mid century style. Pella replacement windows! Don't wait, schedule your showing today!