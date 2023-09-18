This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is ready for its new owner. Near many local restaurants, grocery stores, and the YMCA is right across the street. Main level laundry, walk in closet and on suite bathroom in primary bedroom, 3rd bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs in the finished basement that also includes a wet bar, tons of storage space, and then relax out back on the deck with pergola. Property is one of 8 units in a 55+ community. The $175 monthly HOA covers exterior maintenance, lawn care, snow removal and exterior insurance. Ceilings and walls just freshly painted on main level, replaced kitchen sink and faucet 23', microwave 22', stove 20', new toilets on main level 22', furnace & water heater installed 15' then just serviced Sept 23', washer & dryer 20'. Seller related to a team member who is a Licensed Realtor in IL.