Pride of ownership shines through in this immaculately kept, ranch villa in Milan. This stunning home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a main floor laundry room. From the moment you arrive at the villa, you are surrounded by beautifully manicured landscaping. An open floor plan kitchen and living room with vaulted ceilings, a skylight, and an abundance of natural light flowing through is an instant showstopper upon entering the home. The living room lights were recently all changed to LED lights. The breathtaking kitchen is updated with granite countertops, backsplash, and black steel appliances. The main bedroom has an attached bathroom with a custom made linen closet, new faucets, showerheads, toilets, mirrors, and shower door. In the basement, you'll find the 3rd bedroom and 3rd bathroom, plenty of entertainment and storage space, and a sliding door to walkout to a small deck. Just imagine sitting out on the front porch with your coffee and enjoying the wildlife (seller says many deer) that may come to visit. This home is truly spectacular and the definition of an entertainer's dream. There is absolutely nothing left to do but move in. Updates include: new paint and carpet throughout, updated bathrooms, custom made linen closet in main bedroom bath, new windows in bedrooms, updated laundry with cabinets, water heater (2019), furnace motor (2020), and garage walls have been painted and floors have been professionally painted and sealed. Don't wait- make it yours today!