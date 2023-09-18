Spacious ALL BRICK RANCH, nestled in a beautiful park like setting. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features a gorgeous updated kitchen, complete with hard surface counters, ample cabinetry, breakfast bar, and is open to the cozy family room with a fireplace and 3 season room. You will fall in love with the sprawling basement with a huge rec room and large picture window for plenty of light PLUS a walk out to the back yard. Check out the very cool retro wet bar and kitchenette! There is a full bath and 2 large storage areas in the basement and another fireplace. Main level laundry, attached 2 car garage, and a patio area just off of the laundry room. This home is a great place for entertaining!
3 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $295,000
