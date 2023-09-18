This well kept and maintained 3 bedroom house in East Moline is now for sale! This property is a must see. There is a 2 car detached garage. The back of the property connects to Butterworth Park. This property is being sold subject to the seller finding a property of their choice.
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $148,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cozy cabin/cottage on 1.3 acres on the Mississippi River between Rapid City and Hampton. Leased from the Army Corps of Engineers for $3,220 a …
Say yes to the address! This welcoming ranch boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. A VAST FINISHED BASEMENT with laundry room and tiled show…
2 bedroom home for sale with a potential for 3rd bedroom upstairs. This property needs work, would be a good investment property. Large kitche…
Imagine strolling this 12.5 wooded acreage to find a trickling creek, open spaces for recreational activities, and wooded groves to observe na…
New Listing in Geneseo is looking for its new owner. 3 bedrooms,1 bath, formal dining room. hardwood floors on main level. property is being s…