Take a look at this great starter home! This charming single-family home is located in the heart of East Moline, near John Deere Harvester Works and the Mississippi River. Built in 1910, this home has been lovingly maintained over the years and has overgone a beautiful remodel and is ready for you to move in! This house offers a warm and inviting space for any family to call home. All new flooring and paint throughout. The backyard is fully fenced and offers plenty of space for entertaining! Agent has ownership interest in property.