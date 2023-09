A picturesque 3-bedroom home in Cordova, Illinois, offers the perfect blend of comfort and space. With two well-appointed bathrooms, daily routines are a breeze. The convenience of main floor laundry simplifies chores. Additionally, a partially finished basement adds versatility to your living space. Set on an expansive lot of nearly an acre, this property allows you to embrace the peaceful charm of this small river town while enjoying ample room for outdoor activities and relaxation.