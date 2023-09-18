Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a 3 bed, 3 bath home in Colona! This property offers a perfect blend of comfortable living, oversize attached garage and a gigantic workshop in the backyard (with power). $5,000 carpet/updating/closing cost allowance to help you add your own personal touch and style! The open floor plan connects the living room, dining area, and kitchen, creating an ideal space for entertaining. ! The primary bedroom suite offers a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a tub and shower. The two additional bedrooms are spacious and versatile. The backyard boasts a well-maintained yard and a patio for outdoor gatherings. The standout feature is the expansive workshop, perfect for woodworking or a home-based business. Located in a tight-knit community in the Geneseo School District, near local shops, restaurants, and recreational activities. Don't miss the opportunity to embrace a fulfilling lifestyle in this delightful home. Schedule a showing today and discover the endless possibilities it offers.