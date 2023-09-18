Come check out this move-in ready Colona ranch! This renovated property features a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, and main-level laundry. Additionally, it offers a two-car garage, a screened-in porch, and a beautifully level yard. Upgrades encompass a new roof, plumbing, appliances, garage siding, garage door, exterior painting, kitchen, and bathroom. An AHS home warranty will be provided by the seller upon an accepted offer. Call today to schedule an appointment!
3 Bedroom Home in Colona - $126,900
