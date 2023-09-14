No Steps Here...No Basement! Nicely maintained 2 Bedroom, Newly Remodeled Ceramic Bathroom with Tub / Shower Combo, Vanity & Flooring. Nice Kitchen with Oak Cabinetry and Landlord Supplies Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. First Floor Laundry Room Includes Washer and Dryer. Fenced Back Yard with Patio, Shed and a Big 2 Car Garage for Extra Storage or Workshop! Replacement Windows Throughout, Newer Roof and Siding. In a Great Location ...Walking Distance from Elementary School, On a Bus Line and Close to City Line Plaza! Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Call Today to See!!!