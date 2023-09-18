A perfect starter home or rental, this cozy 2 bed/1 bath has a spacious fully fenced backyard, along with a 2-car garage. New paint throughout- Roof is under 5 years old, and there is an additional 2020 water heater that has never been used. All appliances stay plus a nice children's swing set. Property is being sold AS IS, seller to make no repairs. Make this home your own and schedule your showing today!