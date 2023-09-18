Welcome to your perfect oasis in the heart of a serene and tranquil 55 plus community. This charming condo offers a delightful blend of comfort, accessibility, and natural beauty. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, it provides a cozy and intimate living space that's ideal for a small family or those seeking a peaceful retreat. You'll be greeted by a fresh and inviting atmosphere, with the recently painted walls that breathes new life into the interior. The new blinds add a touch of modern elegance while allowing you to control the perfect amount of natural light that filters through. You'll appreciate the LVP flooring in the main living area with new carpet in the bedrooms. So many conveniences this condo has been thoughtfully designed to be handicapped accessible. This means every corner of your living space is tailored to accommodate different mobility needs, ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and at home. Yet located near many community amenities. But that's not all – step out onto your private patio and prepare to be captivated by the serene view that unfolds before you. Overlooking a tranquil pond, this patio offers a serene retreat where you can enjoy your morning coffee or unwind in the evening while watching the gentle ripples of the water. It's a slice of paradise right at your doorstep. Seller related to Realtor