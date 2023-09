It is rare to find a property on the river with deeded ownership. Also rare to find a river home in extraordinary condition like this property. Fish off your 12x16 composite dock or launch your boat from your own boat ramp. Easy access to Iowa and LeClaire via I-80 which is less than 1/2 mile away. Sunsets can be enjoyed from the 16x13 patio. Game room comes with first class pool table, refrigerator, tables and chairs. INVESTORS! This property would make an excellent AirBnb setup. .