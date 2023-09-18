Welcome to this charming 1-bedroom ranch located in tranquil Rapids City, IL...just a few minutes away from LeClaire & Port Byron and all their attractions, entertainment options, food & drink and day & night hot spots! This delightful abode features a modern kitchen adorned with elegant granite countertops, a convenient combination of a full bath and laundry area, a cozy informal dining space, and a comfortable living room. The bedroom offers a peaceful retreat, while the maintenance-free deck provides an ideal spot to relax and unwind. The house boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout, adding a touch of elegance to the interior. Notably, this property has been upgraded with brand-new Furnace and A/C units from Trane, and an on demand tankless water heater ensuring optimal comfort and efficiency. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to call this house your home, or even your next income property for use as a destination Airbnb or long term rental!