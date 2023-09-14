Updated 1 bedroom unit in a 4plex available now. Right in downtown Moline, great for bus routes and close to tons of restaurants and shops. Main floor unit plus storage space in the unfinished basement, 1 parking spot in the back of the building per unit. Owner pays water, sewer, garbage and handles yard and snow removal. Renter only pays gas and electric. No dogs allowed, one cat allowed with additional pet deposit. Owner does not accept the section 8 voucher. Security deposit of $800, each adult to complete $30 credit/background check.