Cozy cabin/cottage on 1.3 acres on the Mississippi River between Rapid City and Hampton. Leased from the Army Corps of Engineers for $3,220 a year. Lease is assignable with permission. Property features a boat dock, cabin, garage, shed, and motorhome. Perfect get-away for the camper, fisherman, boater, and bird watcher.
1 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $40,000
Don't miss out on this one, will not last long! 2 1/2 car garage, Large fenced backyard for entertaining, 3rd bedroom is non-conforming plus a…
Say yes to the address! This welcoming ranch boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. A VAST FINISHED BASEMENT with laundry room and tiled show…
Imagine strolling this 12.5 wooded acreage to find a trickling creek, open spaces for recreational activities, and wooded groves to observe na…
This 2 bedroom bungalow near John Deere Harvester is ready for its new owner or investor. Newer roof, updated flooring and kitchen, painted in…
Welcome to Hampton Village ... This lovely, unique home was featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine in 1965 - so cool! Situated on a 3…