INDIANAPOLIS — On the day Eddy Pineiro was given the Bears’ kicking stage to himself, he openly acknowledged his awareness that the Vaudeville hook could pull him away at any time.
Sure, Elliott Fry was no longer around to compete for the job. But that didn’t mean Pineiro could clasp his hands behind his head and exhale.
Who knew what the stretch run of the preseason might hold? A sloppy extra-point attempt here? A yanked field-goal try there?
“With the whole kicking struggle from last year,” Pineiro acknowledged, “they’ve got us on thin ice here.”
At this stage, job security is not one of the perks of being a kicker at Halas Hall. So with the clock ticking toward the Sept. 5 season opener against the Packers and Pineiro feeling every bit of that urgency, he skated onto the ice at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night and tried not to fall through.
In an otherwise mundane preseason game against the Colts — the Bears won 27-17 — Pineiro made his first kick of the night, a routine extra point after Deon Bush’s 91-yard interception return score. Later in the second quarter, Pineiro connected on an even easier kick, a 21-yard field goal.
But it was his 58-yard field goal midway through the third quarter that was most resounding. Pineiro drilled the kick. Encouraging for everyone involved. He returned to the Bears sideline to a collection of congratulatory head slaps. He was bouncing the whole way.
The ice didn’t even crackle.
With a need to continue increasing Pineiro’s in-game experience and sample size, the Bears front office and coaching staff learned a little bit more about their 23-year-old kicker on their brief field trip to Indiana.
Has Pineiro earned the right to continue auditioning into the season? Perhaps. Would it be a surprise if he were no longer around by the end of Labor Day weekend? Absolutely not.
That’s just the nature of this beast right now.
The Bears left Lucas Oil Stadium late Saturday with just about a week remaining to choose their kicker path for the start of the season. The team’s first practice of Week 1 will be Sept. 1, leaving coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace to decide whether they’re comfortable enough riding with Pineiro into a bright-lights opener against the Packers or whether they’d like to start over again with a new, yet-to-be-determined kicker from elsewhere.
As of Saturday night, 10 NFL teams were carrying multiple kickers on their rosters. So next weekend’s waiver-wire flea market certainly will be worth exploring.
At the same time, the Bears can’t ignore the potential benefits of taking a more patient approach in grooming Pineiro. He checks a lot of the boxes that appeal to the Bears.
Powerful leg. Confident edge. Young. Cheap. Still developing.
Perhaps, if nurtured the right way, Pineiro can become the long-term answer at the position. Yet with the Bears ultra serious about trying to win the Super Bowl, they also can’t be all hugs and head pats with any kicking struggles either.
In the week leading up to the preseason’s penultimate game against the Colts, it was hard to decipher just how much patience Nagy was willing to have with this whole ordeal. After the Bears waived Fry, allowing Pineiro a chance to perform solo for the remainder of August, Nagy wasn’t exactly overflowing with confidence that the young kicker would without a doubt prove to be a long-term answer.
“He’s never kicked in an NFL game before,” Nagy said. “So that could go a couple different ways. It could go really good, it could go really bad. We don’t know that answer.”
Still, a couple of days later, Nagy seemed to be giving himself a public reminder to not be too jumpy, too rash, too anxious.
Pineiro shouldn’t have to answer for Cody Parkey’s sins or carry the baggage of the missed 43-year-old field-goal attempt that dropped the Bears through the postseason trapdoor in January.
Nagy has acknowledged the scars of that disappointment. But he is also pushing to make sure that doesn’t cloud his judgment.
“It’s really easy for us to just destroy every missed kick,” he said Wednesday. “But I think we have to keep those things in a little perspective and not get too crazy over a missed kick here or there.”
Privately, Nagy pushed to share that same sentiment with Pineiro, that he shouldn’t feel like his job is on the line every time he tries a kick.
“Confidence is big for any position,” Nagy said. “I don’t want Eddy thinking that after every missed kicked that he has, (it’s) ‘Uh-oh, they’re looking for somebody else.’ Just go out there and just kick.”
Easier said than done, of course. And Pineiro has limited time left to truly win this job.