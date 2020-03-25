If murder mysteries and touring haunted dwellings are your thing, get your fix from the couch with the Winchester Mystery House virtual tour.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The San Jose, Calif., home was once the personal residence of Sarah Lockwood Pardee Winchester, the widow of William Wirt Winchester and heiress to a large portion of the Winchester Repeating Arms fortune, according to its website.

The 24,000-square-foot home was constructed from 1886 to 1922, and features some 10,000 windows, 2,000 doors, 160 rooms, 13 bathrooms and six kitchens, the site states.

Check it out here: tinyurl.com/u9eg8uj.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0