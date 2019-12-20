You are the owner of this article.
Olivia White, sr., Moline
Olivia White, sr., Moline

Sectional runner-up in 200 free relay and 400 free relay, third place in 200 free and 500 free; Big 6 champion in 500 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay; runner-up in 200 free.

