 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ojo

Ojo

Ojo

We got a call from someone in Colona about an injured cat. We did not hesitate to take him in.... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Eldridge city administrator plans to sue to overturn her termination
Local News

Former Eldridge city administrator plans to sue to overturn her termination

  • Updated

In a report from third-party investigator Annette Snyder, she details interviews with anonymous city employees that say Lisa Kotter created a “hostile work environment.” An attorney for Kotter argues the 3-2 decision by the Eldridge City Council to terminate Kotter’s employment didn’t follow Iowa’s conflict of interest law because a council member named in a gender-discrimination complaint didn’t recuse himself.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News