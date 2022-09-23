Tags
Says the landlord, "They just up and bailed."
Witnesses say Joseph West had access to student files.
After 32 seasons, Ed Lillis has decided it is time to pass the baton.
Two men — one a retired Rock Island High School teacher and coach — were killed and two other people were injured Friday night in a three-vehicle crash in Rock Island County, the Illinois State Police said.
A former teacher for the Rock Island-Milan School District was sentenced Friday to three years on probation after a Rock Island County jury convicted him in June for sexually abusing a student.
The 17-year-old kid shot and killed Sunday in Rock Island was a boxer christened with the first name Angel.
A Davenport woman died Wednesday night when the truck she was in crashed while fleeing from the Iowa State Patrol.
The recent discovery by members of the Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network of a Port Byron man missing for 16 days has inspired new confidence in the volunteer group.
The old I-74 bridge will not go out with a bang.
A 17-year-old who died Sunday in Rock Island after being found with a gunshot wound to the chest has been identified.
