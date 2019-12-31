Wiley M. Hummel

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the Prophetstown United Methodist Church, preceded by a memorial visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, with Rev. Mark Meyers officiating. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home of Prophetstown, Ill., is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. Memorials to Prophetstown United Methodist Church and Prophetstown American Legion have been established.

Wiley was born July 18, 1925, in Bureau County, Ill., to Robert and Mary (Martin) Hummel. He was educated in the rural Whiteside County and Prophetstown grade schools, and graduated from Prophetstown High School. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. He was a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Army. On Feb. 26, 1950, he married Shirley Ann “Becky” Lancaster in Prophetstown. Wiley was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal and later worked at General Electric in Morrison, where he had seven patents. He was a member of the Prophetstown American Legion Post #522, and was also member, secretary and president of the Morrison Sportsman’s Club. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Morrison. Wiley enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. After retirement he enjoyed operating his apple orchard.