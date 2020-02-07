September 28, 1926-February 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Wesley C. Hoots, 93, of Rock Island, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his home. Private graveside services for Mr. Hoots will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Milan American Legion Post No. 569. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Wes was born on Sept. 28, 1926, in Alton, Ill., a son of Clemence and Hilda (Randall) Hoots. He married Bette Maus on June 24, 1951, in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on June 8, 2015. Wes graduated from the American Institute of Television, Chicago, with a B.S. in Engineering. He worked at WHBF T.V., Rock Island, for 36 years, retiring as Chief Engineer in 1987. Wes was a member of Valley Sports Car Club and the Sports Car Club of America. He enjoyed playing golf and photography. Mr. Hoots was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Cheryl Hoots, Rock Island; a daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and David Rudd, Milan; grandsons, Justin Rudd, and Grant Hoots; great-grandson, Bryce Rudd.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Bette. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

