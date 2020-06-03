× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 25, 1928-June 2, 2020

JOY — Military Honors for Richard J. Leonard Sr., 91, of Joy, will be conducted by the American Legion Post #121 on Friday at 11 a.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Services will be conducted outside where everyone can abide by social-distancing protocol. Private family visitation will be held. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #121, where Richard was a lifetime member. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com. Richard died June 2, 2020, at his home.

Richard John was born on Nov. 25, 1928, in Rock Island, to Mason L. and Madeline E. (Hoffmann) Leonard. He served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952, then served in the Reserves through 1956. Richard and Beverly M. Franklin were married on July 15, 1956, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on Nov. 5, 1993. He married Violet Meehan on Oct. 4, 1999.

Richard was employed with Servus Rubber, then NorCross for 49 ½ years. He enjoyed doing puzzles, fishing, gardening, bingo at the Legion, solitaire with his grandchildren and going for walks around the family farm. Richard loved to tinker with anything and was an avid collector.

Richard is survived by his wife, Violet; children and spouses: Tom and Kate Leonard, of Joy, Richard Leonard Jr., of Davenport, Marion Chard of Reynolds, Lois and Dan Sproston, of Seaton, Terry and Stephanie Leonard, of Joy, and Ivan Leonard, of Aledo; stepchildren: Diane Glidden, of Little York, Debra Bewley, of Aledo, Annette Lawrence, of Galesburg, Jim Glidden, of Oquawka, Suzette Griffin, of Davenport; and many grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren lovingly expected; siblings and spouses: Bill and Eileen Leonard, of Moline, Thomas Leonard, of Springfield, Ohio, David Leonard, of Coyne Center, Michael and Linda Leonard, of Matherville, Betty Nerhus, of Lost Nation, Iowa, Sandra Ulrich, of Davenport, Pat and Tom Hagloch, of Aledo, Linda and David Van Loon, of Buffalo Prairie, and Robert Leonard, of Matherville. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife and brothers, Gerald and Jim Leonard.

