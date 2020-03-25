April 28, 1934-March 24, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Pauline L. Medina, 85, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. Private family services will be held and burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Pauline was born April 28, 1934, in Davenport, the daughter of Manuel and Juanita (Juarez) Ramirez. She married Guadalupe Medina on Oct. 10, 1958, in Davenport. He died Jan. 2, 2008. Pauline retired from the Rock Island County Treasurer's office. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline; the Legion of Mary at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church; and the VFW 8890 Women's Auxiliary. She was an amazing cook who enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, shopping and occasional trips to the casinos. Pauline was blessed to be a caregiver to her mother.
Survivors include her children, Loretta (Richard) Bergez, of Ankeny, Iowa, Ellie (Tim) Randleman, of Silvis, Guadalupe “Chauch” (Jo) Medina, of Rock Island; grandchildren, Cassandra Nord, Rachel Bergez, Ryan Bergez, Andrew Randleman, Lauren Randleman, Emily Bergez; stepgrandchildren, Shannon and Mishel; four great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; siblings, Lucy (James) Seusy, Vallejo, Calif., Maryanne Mejorado, Davenport, Helen Doeckel, East Moline, Mike Ramirez, Springfield, Ohio, Margaret Overton, Chris Tamayo, Manuel “Fred” Ramirez Jr., Ramona Garcia and Connie (Ray) Lohf, all of Davenport; and brother-in-law, Vince Medina, Rockford; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Tony, Tom and Lydia.
The family would like to thank Mercy Medina, Connie and Ray Lohf, lifelong friend Georgia Herrera, Alternatives, Help at Home, Genesis Hospice and the many neighbors and friends who were so good to Pauline.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
