EAST MOLINE — Pauline L. Medina, 85, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. Private family services will be held and burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Pauline was born April 28, 1934, in Davenport, the daughter of Manuel and Juanita (Juarez) Ramirez. She married Guadalupe Medina on Oct. 10, 1958, in Davenport. He died Jan. 2, 2008. Pauline retired from the Rock Island County Treasurer's office. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline; the Legion of Mary at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church; and the VFW 8890 Women's Auxiliary. She was an amazing cook who enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, shopping and occasional trips to the casinos. Pauline was blessed to be a caregiver to her mother.