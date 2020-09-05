× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia A. Roberts

January 9, 1951-August 29, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Patricia A. Roberts, 69, of East Moline, IL, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island, IL.

A Live Streamed Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL and can be viewed at wheelanpressly.com//live-stream. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In accordance with restrictions, only fifty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and attendees are required to wear a facemask and observe social distancing. Memorials may be made to the family.

Patricia was born on January 9, 1951 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of O.B. Jamison and Marie Roberts. For many years she worked in healthcare at United Medical Center, Trinity Hospital and Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Patricia loved to sing, cook, and travel. She enjoyed spending time with her children, and she cared for many children outside of her own.