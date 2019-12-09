SHERRARD — Norma Jean Downing, 88, of Sherrard, formerly of Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Services for Norma Jean will be held at noon Friday at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family and will be split between Dementia Society of America and The American Diabetes Association.

Norma Jean was born Dec. 18, 1930, in Staunton, Ill., the daughter of Elgen and Alice Gray Nixon. She married Kenneth L. Downing on July 26, 1949, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2019. They were married for 70 years and are back together again.

A loving mother, grandmother and homemaker, Jean was always there to take care of family. She touched many lives and was loved by all who met her.

Survivors include her daughters, Dianna Downing (Norman Anderson) Columbus, Ohio, Debora Downing, Milan; grandchildren, Julie Sexton, Tiffany McDaniel (Corey), Sara Baumbach (Nic), Signe Anderson (Drew) and Erinn Anderson; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

Norma Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny; parents; daughter, Darcy Gerk; and her brother, Billy Nixon. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.