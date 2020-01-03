Miriam L. Heilwagner
MILAN

Miriam L. Heilwagner

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Miriam L. Heilwagner, 95, of Milan, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her home. Services for Miriam will be 10 a.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center, Milan, or to the Milan American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Miriam was born on April 10, 1924, in Greene, Iowa, a daughter of Clarence and Ora (Kingery) Shatzer. She married Raymond Heilwagner on May 29, 1941, in Moline. He preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 1990. Mrs. Heilwagner was a homemaker. She was an Avon Representative for over 20 years and volunteered at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center for over 10 years. Miriam was a member of the Milan American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and the Eight and Forty La Boutique Nationale, a subsidiary of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include a daughter, Patricia “Patty” Herbert, Milan; grandchildren, Ricky (Dawn) Herbert, Milan, Pamela Heilwagner and partner (Jennifer Porter), Ballwin, Mo., Kris Riggs and partner, (Randy Fordyce), Orion, and Timothy (Jennifer) Heilwagner, Ballwin, Mo.; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dale (Jean) Shatzer, Sun City Center, Fla.

Miriam was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Sr.; a son, Raymond Heilwagner Jr.; and a sister, Thelma Mandrell. Online condolences may be made to the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Miriam Heilwagner, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Miriam's Visitation begins.
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
10:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Miriam's Funeral Service begins.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News