Lyle Jay Miller
May 5, 1937-September 24, 2019
ORION — Lyle Jay Miller, 82, of Orion, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at home.
Celebration of Life open house will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Old American Legion Building, 108 West Main Street, Geneseo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
Lyle was born on May 5, 1937, son of Allen and Grace Swan Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Neva Lea; children, Bill (Denise) Miller, Karen (Curt) Plambeck, Dwayne Miller.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.