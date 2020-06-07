REYNOLDS-Luella A. Ziemer, 95, of Reynolds, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville, IL. Private family services and visitation will be held for Luella on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be in Reynolds Cemetery, Reynolds. Memorials may be made to the Reynolds Fire Department.

Luella was born February 15, 1925 in Donahue, IA, a daughter of Albert and Emma (Dorhmann) Rohwer. She married Kenneth V. Ziemer on April 12, 1951 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Kenneth passed away August 19, 2014. Luella worked outside the home as a housekeeper for several years following WWII. Luella was also a loving homemaker for her husband and three children. She was widely known as a great cook and baker, just like her mother and sisters. Luella was a member of the National Buffalo Association and the Rock Island Co. Farm Bureau. She loved bowling, crocheting and walking.