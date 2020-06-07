Luella A. Ziemer
February 15, 1925-June 4, 2020
REYNOLDS-Luella A. Ziemer, 95, of Reynolds, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville, IL. Private family services and visitation will be held for Luella on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be in Reynolds Cemetery, Reynolds. Memorials may be made to the Reynolds Fire Department.
Luella was born February 15, 1925 in Donahue, IA, a daughter of Albert and Emma (Dorhmann) Rohwer. She married Kenneth V. Ziemer on April 12, 1951 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Kenneth passed away August 19, 2014. Luella worked outside the home as a housekeeper for several years following WWII. Luella was also a loving homemaker for her husband and three children. She was widely known as a great cook and baker, just like her mother and sisters. Luella was a member of the National Buffalo Association and the Rock Island Co. Farm Bureau. She loved bowling, crocheting and walking.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Ron (Karen) Ziemer, Reynolds; daughters, Debbie (Ken) Walker, Gilson and Loretta (Richard) Caron, Kenosha, WI; grandchildren, Amanda (Jeremy) Ray, Sarah (Shane) Gossage, Daniel Beauchamp and Jennifer Ziemer; step grandchildren, Sarah Pender, Melissa Dutler, Brian Dutler, Chris (Beth) Walker and Becky (Caleb) Bennett; great grandchildren, Emma, Jaxson, Luella, Ila Mae, Macayla and Sophia; brothers, Harlan Rohwer and Albert Rohwer, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Luella was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents, and sisters, Ruth Klinkrodt, Alberta Kelting and Darlene Spies.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com
