Latonya Glenn

July 24, 1976-October 10, 2019

MOLINE — Latonya Glenn, 43, of Moline, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in her home.

A memorial gathering will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

She was born July 24, 1976, in Chicago, to Willie Perkins and Diane Glenn.

Survivors include her children, Kylee Colvin Jr., and Jasmine A. Myers, Amorae G. Myers, and Miracle E. Myers.

Complete obituary is available at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.