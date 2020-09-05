Joseph L. Drish Sr.
April 18, 1946-September 2, 2020
MILAN-Joseph L. Drish Sr., 74, of Milan, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the University of Iowa Hospitals. A Private Memorial Mass will be Wednesday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday from 4 pm to 7 pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or the family. Inurnment will be at a later date.
In accordance with restrictions, only fifty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and attendees must wear a facemask.
Joseph was born on April 18, 1946 in Rock Island, a son of Virgil and Lorena (Stockman) Drish. He married Marlene “Cis” Wilson on June 18, 1966 in Rock Island. Joe retired in 2011 as district manager from A.D. Huesing Corporation, Rock Island, with 45 years of service.
He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Joe and Cis enjoyed going to Harlingen, Texas during the winter months, where they were coordinators for the Senior Olympics. He was an accomplished woodworker. Joe was an avid NASCAR, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Joe also enjoyed coaching his sons in Little League Baseball and Y-Guys Football.
Survivors include his wife, Cis; children, Joe (Stacey) Drish, LeClaire, Iowa, Jason (Christy) Drish, Orion, Josh (Julie) Drish, Milan and Justin (Tina) Drish, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; grandchildren, Jacob, Preston, Karlie, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Jenna, Jordyn, Emily and Elysa; mother, Lorena; siblings, Christie Johnston, Jim Drish, Bill Drish, All of Milan, Joni Griffin, Andalusia and Tom Drish, Paris, Tennessee.
Joe was preceded in death by his father Virgil; daughter, Debbie Drish; nieces, Angie Gillette and Susan Robinson. Online condolences to wheelanpressly.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.