Joseph L. Drish Sr.

April 18, 1946-September 2, 2020

MILAN-Joseph L. Drish Sr., 74, of Milan, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the University of Iowa Hospitals. A Private Memorial Mass will be Wednesday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday from 4 pm to 7 pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or the family. Inurnment will be at a later date.

In accordance with restrictions, only fifty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and attendees must wear a facemask.

Joseph was born on April 18, 1946 in Rock Island, a son of Virgil and Lorena (Stockman) Drish. He married Marlene “Cis” Wilson on June 18, 1966 in Rock Island. Joe retired in 2011 as district manager from A.D. Huesing Corporation, Rock Island, with 45 years of service.